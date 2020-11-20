1/1
Alice Glidewell
1928 - 2020
Alice Ruth Glidewell
August 6, 1928 - November 17, 2020
Keller, Texas - Alice Ruth Glidewell, 92, of Keller, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2020.
She was born on August 6,1928 in Foss, OK to Opal and Pete Schones. Alice's sense of humor, boundless generosity, delicious home cooked meals, and endless love for her family will be forever missed.
Alice is survived by her sons, Jerry (Linda) and Joe (Margaret); 4 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bennie and grandsons, Kelly and Josh.
The family will hold a private ceremony in Alice's honor. Flowers may be sent to Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Keller
1601 S. Main St
Keller, TX 76248
(817) 753-6800
