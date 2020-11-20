Alice Ruth GlidewellAugust 6, 1928 - November 17, 2020Keller, Texas - Alice Ruth Glidewell, 92, of Keller, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2020.She was born on August 6,1928 in Foss, OK to Opal and Pete Schones. Alice's sense of humor, boundless generosity, delicious home cooked meals, and endless love for her family will be forever missed.Alice is survived by her sons, Jerry (Linda) and Joe (Margaret); 4 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Bennie and grandsons, Kelly and Josh.The family will hold a private ceremony in Alice's honor. Flowers may be sent to Lucas Funeral Home in Keller, Texas.