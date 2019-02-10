|
Alice Green Long FORT WORTH -- Alice Green Long, 87, transitioned from time into eternity, Monday, February 4, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76133. She will lie in state one hour before the service, at the church. Burial: 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her precious memories are: her children; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 10, 2019