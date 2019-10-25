Home

Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Great Commission Baptist Church
7700 McCart Ave
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Great Commission Baptist Church
7700 McCart Ave
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Alice Greenup-Herrin Obituary
Alice Greenup- Herrin FORT WORTH -- Alice G. Herrin 91, departed this earthly life on Monday October 21, 2019 FUNERAL: 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct 26, 2019. Viewing: 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct 26. Both services will be held at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76133 SURVIVORS: daughter, Julia Herrin-Tillie (Rev. James Tillie, Jr.); son, Ellis John Herrin, Jr. (Doris); granddaughter, Shana Tillie-Gardner (Michael); three grandsons, Brennan K. Tillie (Andrea), Ellis J. Herrin III (Patriche) and Dorian Herrin (Robin); four great-granddaughters, Breanna and Braylin Tillie, Earlexcia Gardner and Jade Smith; three great-grandsons, Dorian Herrin, Jr., Aiden Herrin, Michael Gardner, Jr. and Aaron Miller.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
