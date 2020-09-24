1/1
Alice Holmes
1938 - 2020
Alice Holmes
February 20, 1938 - September 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Alice Marie Littlejohn- Holmes- age 82
Born: February 20. 1938
Alice Marie entered eternal rest on Sept. 17, 2020. Celebration of her life: Sat. Sept. 26, 2020. 11 AM at Pilgrim Valley Baptist Church, 4800 S. Riverside Dr. Visit: Friday, from 12 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. She leaves behind to cherish memories: husband, Clinton Holmes, Jr.; sons, Michael Littlejohn (Dorothy), Harold Littejohn; daughters, LaVera Hunter-Jones, and Carol Mebane (Wayne).
Grandchildren, Kiersten Mebane, Micah Littlejohn, Mikaylai Littlejohn Family. Brothers, Jimmy Clark (Eva), Walter Potter (Juanita), David Potter (Matilda) Sisters, Golder Moore (Zebedee), Lois Bradden (Robert), Barbara Miller, Ettarine Williams, Vickie Sneed-Bivins (Brian) and extended Holmes Family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Valley Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
