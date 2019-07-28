|
Alice Ida Koester FORT WORTH--Alice Ida Koester, 90, loving wife and mother, went to be with her Savior Monday, July 22, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor to St. Paul Lutheran School. Alice was born July 1, 1929, in Riesel, Texas, to Arnold and Ella Fleischhauer. On March 10, 1951, she was married to Victor Koester. They raised three sons and a daughter and led them to faith in Christ by word and example. In that faith, she was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was active in many ministries, including Altar Guild. God gave her a great gift of love for her children, and that love was returned manyfold. Throughout her life, her eyes would light up whenever she was around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren hold fond memories of "Camp Grandma," a special week each summer filled with fun, activities, and generally being spoiled! She taught Sunday school for 40 years, and she taught preschool at St. Paul Lutheran School for 20 years where she also served in early morning care and after school care. She was known for her kind and generous spirit, as evidenced by her love of creating all sorts of crafts to give away to friends, family, acquaintances, and even people she had never met personally. She was a master in the art of crochet: her creations of tablecloths, afghans, toys, and other heirlooms grace the homes of many family members, friends, and strangers. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ella Fleischhauer. SURVIVORS: Loving husband, Victor; children, Don (Susan), Sandra, Jerry (Sherry) and Glenn (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Jessica Richey, Rachel Orsak, Amy Koester, Paige Collier, Paul Koester, Jared Koester and Faith Koester; great-grandchildren, Danica Richey, Sloan Richey, Vivian Richey and Cash Koester; sisters, Dorothy Koester and Helen Dieterich; and 11 nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019