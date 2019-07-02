|
Alice Jamie Carmack COLLEYVILLE--Alice Jamie Carmack, 70, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. SURVIVORS: Alice is remembered with love by her family, loving husband of 50 years, Ted Carmack; best friend and daughter, Candace Stovall and son-in-law, Paul Stovall; grandchildren, the joys of her life, Trent Carmack, Sophia Vano, Emma Kate Stovall and Pierce Stovall; and many, many other family members and sweet friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 2, 2019