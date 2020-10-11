Alice Jane Keller Clark
October 29, 1923 - October 7, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Alice Jane Keller Clark, departed this life Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, Greenwood Chapel, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth. A private graveside service will be held later.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
.
Alice was born October 29, 1923 in Lebanon, PA to Samuel and Mary Keller and was raised there. She joined the Army Air Corps during WWII in order to serve her nation, and was always proud of her wartime service. While stationed in San Francisco, she met the love of her life, Lonel Lee Clark. They married on August 3, 1945 in Santa Rosa, Calif. in a small chapel constructed out of a single redwood tree. After leaving the service, they moved to Oklahoma where her husband finished college at Oklahoma State University.
Alice and Lonel settled in Fort Worth with their young daughter Marcia. Alice was a full-time homemaker. She was an active, energetic woman with many interests and activities. She loved working outside in her flowerbeds and always had extensive plantings. Many who knew her well, will remember she also loved moving her furniture around.
After joining Westminster Presbyterian Church over 62 years ago, Alice was an avid volunteer, actively donating her time to a variety of activities, from co-serving as Youth Group Director and Sunday School Superintendent with her husband, Lonel, to teaching Sunday School and being President of Presbyterian Women and Circle Chairman for many years. She was also an Elder in the church.
Alice had a great zest for life and enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies such as fossil hunting, rockhounding, traveling, gardening, reading, sewing and ceramics. She was very creative and enjoyed using that creativity in different ways. She loved musicals, museums and theater and attended those events for many years.
Alice and Lon traveled extensively. They enjoyed meeting new friends throughout the world.
Survivors: Daughter, Marcia Clark Miller and husband, Russ and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.