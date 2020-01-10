Home

Alice Jo Grimsley

Alice Jo Grimsley Obituary
Alice Jo Grimsley FORT WORTH -- Alice Jo Grimsley, 98, passed away on 01/06/2020. SERVICE: People are welcome to pay their respects on Thursday 01-09-2020 from 9am to 5pm at Laurel Land or an hour prior to the graveside service on Friday. Graveside service will be at Laurel Land, 7100 Crowley Road, Ft. Worth, TX at 3:00 p.m. on 01/10/2020. She is preceded in death by her husband (Bud Grimsley); parents (L.M. Stevenson and Bill Stevenson). SURVIVORS: children (Beth Hunnicutt, Bonnie Taylor, Betty Williamson and husband Clyde); sister (Mary Nell Cofer); sister-in-law (Joyce Stevenson); several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020
