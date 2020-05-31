Alice Joan Harmon Fuller FORT WORTH--Alice Joan Harmon Fuller passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020, following a battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held in Alice's honor when we are able to safely gather together. Alice was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Andy and Dixie Harmon of Lake Worth, Texas. Alice resided in Lake Worth most of her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Fuller. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for the tender love and care they provided to Alice during her final days. SURVIVORS: Children, Vicki Frost, Bobbi Liserio and Gerald Fuller; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.