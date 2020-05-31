Alice Joan Harmon Fuller
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Joan Harmon Fuller FORT WORTH--Alice Joan Harmon Fuller passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 18, 2020, following a battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held in Alice's honor when we are able to safely gather together. Alice was born Sept. 17, 1939, to Andy and Dixie Harmon of Lake Worth, Texas. Alice resided in Lake Worth most of her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Fuller. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for the tender love and care they provided to Alice during her final days. SURVIVORS: Children, Vicki Frost, Bobbi Liserio and Gerald Fuller; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved