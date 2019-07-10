|
Alice Joan Tucker Hill FORT WORTH--Alice Joan Tucker Hill, 86, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Alice was born July 27, 1932, to Harold and Annette Roberts Tucker. Alice graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1950. She first worked at Southern Air Command in Ridglea before leaving for Japan. While in Tokyo, Japan, she worked for John Hopkins Medical for over two years, while her husband, Kenneth R. Hill, was stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War. Alice then worked for General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin) until she retired. Alice enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, and genealogy. Her life revolved around her family. She was an amazing woman and will greatly be missed. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth R. Hill; her parents, Harold and Annette Roberts Tucker; brother, Harold Tucker; sisters, Winifred "Helen" Tucker and Annette Tucker Leitch. SURVIVORS: Son, Ken Hill; daughter, Deborah Hill McKinney.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019