Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Joan Tucker Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Joan Tucker Hill Obituary
Alice Joan Tucker Hill FORT WORTH--Alice Joan Tucker Hill, 86, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Alice was born July 27, 1932, to Harold and Annette Roberts Tucker. Alice graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1950. She first worked at Southern Air Command in Ridglea before leaving for Japan. While in Tokyo, Japan, she worked for John Hopkins Medical for over two years, while her husband, Kenneth R. Hill, was stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War. Alice then worked for General Dynamics (Lockheed Martin) until she retired. Alice enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling, and genealogy. Her life revolved around her family. She was an amazing woman and will greatly be missed. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth R. Hill; her parents, Harold and Annette Roberts Tucker; brother, Harold Tucker; sisters, Winifred "Helen" Tucker and Annette Tucker Leitch. SURVIVORS: Son, Ken Hill; daughter, Deborah Hill McKinney.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More