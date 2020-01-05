|
Alice "Sissy" Kibbee FORT WORTH--Alice "Sissy" Kibbee, a lifelong Fort Worth resident, died at a memory care facility on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth. Parking available on International Plaza Drive. Born in 1933, she received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She taught elementary school in Tyler, Texas, worked for the National Railroad Association, and was an administrative assistant for a physician in Fort Worth. Sissy enjoyed cooking, bridge, calligraphy, and her friends with whom she shared relationships for eight decades. Her lifelong friends, the "girls," met for lunch at Carshon's deli on Saturdays forever. She was happiest being at home and making it a wonderful place to be. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kibbee, in 2015. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her partner, Robert Furgerson; son, Mark Dietz; stepdaughter, Tracy Williams; grandsons, Clint Dietz and Colt Dietz; daughter-in-law, Alice Dietz; and great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020