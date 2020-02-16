|
Alice Louise Clark ARLINGTON--Alice Louise "Cookie" Bauer Clark, 77, of Arlington, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home a week after having gall bladder surgery on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A service to celebrate Alice Louise Clark's life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Chapel, 5819 Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, Texas, 76016. A luncheon reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2625 South Cooper St., Arlington, Texas. At a later date, her ashes will be buried with her parents at the New Bellville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, Ohio. MEMORIALS: Alice lived her entire life with God in her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in her name be given to a . Alice was born June 30, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Louis J. Bauer and Alice L. Bauer. Alice graduated from Rossford High School and obtained her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University. She went on to get her Master's in Social Work from Ohio State University. Alice was certified as a counselor in several different areas of behavioral and mental health. She still was working full time as an independent counselor in Arlington at the time of her death. She truly had a lifetime career. Alice will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, friends and the many people she counseled over so many years. SURVIVORS: Alice was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Diane Miller (Paul) of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, Louis T. Bauer (Tricia) of Perrysburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; her daughter, Heather Crispin (Gerardo) of Decatur, Texas; and grandchildren, Jacob Sullivan, Gabriela, Juan, Gerardo and Joel Crispin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020