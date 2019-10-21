Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Alice Mae Smith


1932 - 2019
Alice Mae Smith Obituary
Alice Mae Smith FORT WOTH-- Alice Smith, age 87, passed away peacefully while sleeping on Friday morning, October 18, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Alice will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Alice was born June 30, 1932, in Durant, Oklahoma. She married her friend and the love of her life, Virgil L. "Buster" Smith on December 7, 1951, and together they raised four beautiful children. Alice worked as a teacher for the Fort Worth Independent School District and was a living example of her love for family, friends and life. She is preceded in death by husband, Buster; youngest son, Melvin "Tom" Smith; and youngest daughter, Jeanette Smith Larza. SURVIVORS: Surviving family members include son, Ken Smith; daughter, Alice Louise Bowman and husband, Billy Thorman; and grandchildren, Khloe Smith, Amber Bowman and Zachary Bowman, all of whom she loved and touched deeply
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2019
