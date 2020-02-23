Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Alice Marie Kennedy ARLINGTON--Alice Marie Kennedy, 88, of Arlington passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. SERVICES: Visitation at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. with service following at 11:45 a.m., Arlington Presbyterian Church, 1308 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas 76013. MEMORIALS: Would be gratefully received at Arlington Presbyterian Church. Alice was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to Martin and Alice Holt Johnson, the ninth of 10 children. She graduated from Logan High School in nearby Logan, Iowa, in 1949 where she was salutatorian, Homecoming Queen and a talented basketball player. After graduation, Alice and a friend moved to Denver, Colo., seeking employment and adventure. It was in Denver that she was introduced to a handsome airman, Fred Kennedy, a fellow Iowan. Fred and Alice married Dec. 26, 1954. After moving to several places around the country with Fred's job, they settled in Marion, Iowa, where they raised their family. They moved to Arlington in 1974. Alice worked at the University of Texas at Arlington until she retired in 1996. Retirement years for Fred and Alice were full of Texas Rangers baseball, travel, golf, dear friends, family and fun. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elnora and Ruth; brothers, Ted, Lester, Charles, Everett, Robert, Harold, and Ken; dearly loved brothers and sisters-in-law; and her special guy, Fred, in 2017. SURVIVORS: Alice is survived by daughter, Sue; son, Bill and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Katie and Parker; sister-in-law, Lois Johnson; brother-in-law, Bob Johnstone; and many nieces and nephews, each one her favorite.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020
