Alice Marie Walker Bradley FORT WORTH--We celebrate the life of Alice Marie (Walker) Bradley, 89, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private service will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, PJ. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The WoundedWarriorsProject.org
in the memory of Alice and Paul Bradley. Alice was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Muskogee, Okla., to Virginia and John Walker. She thrived on her love of family for her siblings, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was that of being a doting grandmother and her tasks of making the seemingly impossible search for the most popular kid trends of any given time seem effortless. For many years prior to retirement, she worked at Northeast National Bank and Liberty Bank in North Richland Hills, Texas, in various teller and customer service positions where she developed a vast network of lifelong friends and acquaintances. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Jodey "PJ" Bradley, in 2002; and brother, Douglas Walker. SURVIVORS: Children, Deborah Berndt and husband, Trey, Paul Bradley and wife, Anne, Cathy Berg and husband, Arthur; grandchildren, Fletcher Berndt, Ryan Bradley, Lindsey Wilson, Alex Bradley and Tyler Berg; great-grandchildren, Avery and Noelle Bradley and Willow Wilson; brothers, Steve Walker and wife, Carol, John Walker and wife, Ginger, Larry Walker, Harry Walker and wife, Judy. She loved and touched each of their lives very deeply.