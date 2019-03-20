|
|
Alice Nadine Easter HASLET--Alice Nadine Easter, 84, peacefully passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in Keller, surrounded by members of her family. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel, Kim Mallette will officiate. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Chapel. Alice was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Spokane, Wash. Alice enjoyed flower arranging and painting. She was a member of Aurora Baptist Church. Alice was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ethel Littell; and her beloved husband, Lloyd Earl Easter. SURVIVORS: Children, Trish Norris and Lloyd D. Easter and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Bradley Norris, Ashley Broom and husband, Kirk, Lloyd Eric Easter and wife, Holly, Kyleigh Easter, and Katelyn Nelson and husband, Jacob; and great-grandsons, Jake Broom and Lloyd Conner Easter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019