Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice Norma Kincaid FORT WORTH -- Alice Norma Kincaid, 103, died on April 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday at Arlington Heights United Methodist Church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory be made to Arlington Heights United Methodist Church, 4200 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Alice was born on June 30, 1915 in Robeline, La., to Ben P. and Rosa Holland Welch. Their family also included siblings Ray Welch, Bob Welch and Lorrie Welch (all deceased). She proved to be an exceptional student, studying at the Robeline School, skipping 2 grades and graduating at age 16. While there, she also played tennis. Alice entered nursing school at age 16, attending Confederate Memorial Medical School and Hospital in Shreveport and receiving her RN with a specialty in anesthesiology. She moved to Winnsboro, La. where she worked as RN at Rogers Clinic. There she met her husband, Everett and they were married in 1936. During World War II, Alice and Everett lived in West Texas where Everett was a flight instructor for the Army Air Corp. They were happily married for 74 years and welcomed two sons, Everett L. Kincaid Jr., born in 1941, and Douglas M. Kincaid, born in 1948. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1951. Alice resumed her nursing career in the early 1960s at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. She was Charge Nurse for the Women's Section for many years where she helped many new nurses and countless patients. She was a lifelong member of Arlington Heights United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and was the first woman member of the Men's Bible Class. Alice was also a member of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Club. After her retirement from nursing Alice (along with her husband) became an expert on wine. She traveled extensively through the California wine country on many occasions visiting many great vineyards. Alice visited all the major wine regions in France and Germany and was a member in numerous wine associations. She enjoyed her wine every day. Alice was a great cook and loved nothing more than visiting her favorite restaurants in New Orleans. Her family wishes to especially thank Alice's caregivers and friends, Lorraine and Charlie Jones and Liz Aceves. SURVIVORS: Sons, Everett L. Kincaid Jr. and wife, Adelaide; Douglas M. Kincaid; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



