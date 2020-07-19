1/1
Alice Torres Navejar McGinnis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Torres Navejar McGinnis BENBROOK--Alice Torres Navejar McGinnis, 80, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. FUNERAL: Private funeral due to COVID-19 precautions. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tarrant Area Food Bank. Alice Torres was born to E.A. "Tony" Torres and Irma Pimentel Torres on Fort Worth on July 15, 1939. She graduated from Trimble Tech High School and later earned a bachelor's degree from TCU while raising three children. Alice was employed by FWISD for 20 years as a teacher and later as a guidance counselor after completing her master's degree in education, also from TCU. She soon met her late husband, Andrew C. McGinnis, when both were instructors in night school for adult students. They shared a love of travel, visiting the American West, Canada and Europe. Alice was also involved in local politics and organizations such as the Hispanic Woman's League. She and Andrew supported an exchange student program, hosting students from Finland and Switzerland. After retirement, Alice taught ESL in night school for adult immigrants and chaperoned several trips to Europe for EF Educational Tours. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. SURVIVORS: Brother, Tony Torres and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Cora Torres Falk and husband, Nathan; daughter, Felicia Navejar Lindsay and husband, Gary; son, Felix Navejar Jr. and wife, Alicia; son, Tiffin Navejar and Marisol Cromarty, who was like a daughter to Alice; grandchildren, Kevin Navejar, Chase Lindsay and wife, Justine Abramski Lindsay, Tanner Lindsay, Felix C. Navejar, Sarah Lindsay, and Natasha Navejar; and great-grandchildren, Kashton Navejar and Amelia Navejar.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved