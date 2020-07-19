Alice Torres Navejar McGinnis BENBROOK--Alice Torres Navejar McGinnis, 80, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. FUNERAL: Private funeral due to COVID-19 precautions. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tarrant Area Food Bank. Alice Torres was born to E.A. "Tony" Torres and Irma Pimentel Torres on Fort Worth on July 15, 1939. She graduated from Trimble Tech High School and later earned a bachelor's degree from TCU while raising three children. Alice was employed by FWISD for 20 years as a teacher and later as a guidance counselor after completing her master's degree in education, also from TCU. She soon met her late husband, Andrew C. McGinnis, when both were instructors in night school for adult students. They shared a love of travel, visiting the American West, Canada and Europe. Alice was also involved in local politics and organizations such as the Hispanic Woman's League. She and Andrew supported an exchange student program, hosting students from Finland and Switzerland. After retirement, Alice taught ESL in night school for adult immigrants and chaperoned several trips to Europe for EF Educational Tours. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew. SURVIVORS: Brother, Tony Torres and wife, Elizabeth; sister, Cora Torres Falk and husband, Nathan; daughter, Felicia Navejar Lindsay and husband, Gary; son, Felix Navejar Jr. and wife, Alicia; son, Tiffin Navejar and Marisol Cromarty, who was like a daughter to Alice; grandchildren, Kevin Navejar, Chase Lindsay and wife, Justine Abramski Lindsay, Tanner Lindsay, Felix C. Navejar, Sarah Lindsay, and Natasha Navejar; and great-grandchildren, Kashton Navejar and Amelia Navejar.