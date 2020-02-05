Home

Alicia Fern Jones Pittman ALEDO--Alicia Fern Jones Pittman, 81, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Church at the Crossing in Aledo, Texas, with visitation to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alicia's honor to the East Parker County Center of Hope, the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, or Mississippi College. Alicia was born April 10, 1938, to Dan and Fay Jones in Columbia, Miss. Please see full obituary at https://www.whitesfuneral.com/obits.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020
