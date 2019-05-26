Alicia Rene Wills ARLINGTON--Alicia Rene Wills, 62, was tragically taken from us on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in San Antonio. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3621 Tulsa Way, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to any local domestic violence charity or women's shelter. Alicia was born Sept. 3, 1956, in El Paso to Frank Edwin Smith and Marilyn Pearl Schrader Smith. She grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1974. A graduate of Texas A&M, Class of '78, she received her Master's from Brite Divinity School and her Ph.D. from Breyer State University. Alicia dedicated her life to helping others through community involvement and Christian work, as well as every day small acts of kindness. She started her career as a social worker and also ministered to those grieving. She was a "Mom" to countless adopted kids she loved, and helped everyone that needed her. Alicia loved football and was a very proud Colt, Aggie and Dallas Cowboys fan. Alicia was preceded in death by her father, Frank Smith. SURVIVORS: Mother, Marilyn Smith; son, Craig Wills and wife, Lily; daughter, Vanessa Clay and husband, Anthony; sisters, Karen Johnson and Darlene Senio; grandchildren, Dallas, Louisa and Aurora Wills and Calvin Clay; and numerous other family members and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary