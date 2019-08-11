|
Alicia Satterwhite ARLINGTON--Alicia Satterwhite passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at an Arlington hospital after a long illness. SERVICE: Private services will be held at graveside in the family cemetery in Chatfield, Texas. Arrangements are pending. The family is forever grateful for the extraordinary care and compassion given by the doctors and nurses in the ICU unit, and also by the Community Hospice of Texas. Born in Arlington to Sharon and Richard Satterwhite, Alicia graduated UTA with a degree in biology, and from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas, where she met her husband, Chris Sadger. Cooking was her first love, but she also enjoyed playing the piano and painting. Her greatest passions were helping people less fortunate and protecting the environment. Her plans to open a small restaurant and help feed the homeless were cut short by her illness, but will be carried on by her husband, Chris. Alicia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jane and Pud Satterwhite; grandmother, Claire Smith; and beloved father, Richard Satterwhite. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Chris; mother, Sharon Satterwhite; brother, Andrew Satterwhite; aunt, Sandra and uncle, Larry; aunt, Sheri; and numerous cousins and friends, especially Dana Jensen, a loyal lifelong friend.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019