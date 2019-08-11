Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Satterwhite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Satterwhite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Satterwhite Obituary
Alicia Satterwhite ARLINGTON--Alicia Satterwhite passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at an Arlington hospital after a long illness. SERVICE: Private services will be held at graveside in the family cemetery in Chatfield, Texas. Arrangements are pending. The family is forever grateful for the extraordinary care and compassion given by the doctors and nurses in the ICU unit, and also by the Community Hospice of Texas. Born in Arlington to Sharon and Richard Satterwhite, Alicia graduated UTA with a degree in biology, and from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas, where she met her husband, Chris Sadger. Cooking was her first love, but she also enjoyed playing the piano and painting. Her greatest passions were helping people less fortunate and protecting the environment. Her plans to open a small restaurant and help feed the homeless were cut short by her illness, but will be carried on by her husband, Chris. Alicia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jane and Pud Satterwhite; grandmother, Claire Smith; and beloved father, Richard Satterwhite. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Chris; mother, Sharon Satterwhite; brother, Andrew Satterwhite; aunt, Sandra and uncle, Larry; aunt, Sheri; and numerous cousins and friends, especially Dana Jensen, a loyal lifelong friend.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Home
Download Now