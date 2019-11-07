Home

Allan Frederick Ramos

Allan Frederick Ramos BURLESON--Allan Frederick Ramos, 64, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Blessing Funeral Home. Allan was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Linda, his wife of 46 years; his mother, Harriet Cano (Roy); sons, Garrett (Shauna) and Brad (Melissa); and grandchildren, Molly, Nathan, Connor and Kinley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019
