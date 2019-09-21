Home

Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
Allan Stepp
Allan Lee Stepp FORT WORTH-Allan Lee Stepp, 66, a devout Christian, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday at South Hills Baptist Church 7350 Granbury Road, Fort Worth. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Guardian Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Iglesias San Miguel, 3605 Fairfax Ave., Fort Worth. Allan was born Sept. 12, 1953, to Gordon Sr. and Eddie Lou Stepp in Baltimore, Md. He moved to Fort Worth in 1967 and graduated from Everman High School. He was an Air Force veteran and earned his Master's degree from Southern Illinois University. He retired from Glen Park Elementary receiving Teacher of the Year twice, and spent his retirement as a tutor at Iglesias San Miguel. Allan was an avid Baltimore Orioles and OU football fan; as well as a reluctant Baylor fan. The joys of his life were his granddaughters, Addison, Emily, and Grace. Allan was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Robert and David. SURVIVORS: Allan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karla; son, Ryan and wife, Jaime; daughter, Lindsay and husband, Danny; three granddaughters; three sisters; and four brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019
