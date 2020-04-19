|
|
Allen K. Garrity Sr. FORT WORTH--Allen Kimball Garrity Sr. entered into the presence of the Lord peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 89. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A family only service will be held at Laurel Land Memorial Park due to the COVID-19 assembly restrictions. A memorial service will be conducted at a future date. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to The Gideons International in his honor. Al was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Lee, N.H., to Ellsworth and Bertha Kimball Garrity. He was a star discus thrower and shot putter in high school in Providence, R.I., and earned a BA from Oklahoma State University. He was a retired military veteran, having served on B52s in Vietnam (USAAF Major, ret.). Al met his future wife, Dorothy Ramgren (who died in 1985), while stationed in the Rio Grande Valley in the early 1950s, and they were married in 1954. After moving often with the Air Force, they settled in Fort Worth in 1965. Together they raised four sons: Allen (Kim) Jr., Curtis, Carl, and Kevin. He served as an assistant Boy Scout master, as well as in the Gideons International for many years. He also served as a deacon for 38 years at Doxology Church (formerly McKinney Memorial Bible Church), and was an avid coin collector. He married his second wife, Dorothy Branch, in 1988. SURVIVORS: Brother, Maurice Garrity; sister, Marjorie Garrity Swift; as well as his four sons and their wives; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020