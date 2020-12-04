Allen Bruce Long

November 25, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Allen Bruce Long of Arlington, Texas peacefully passed away and went to his Lord and Savior on November 25, 2020 in Mansfield, Texas. Allen was born on August 21, 1940 to George and Lydia Long in Dallas, Texas. Allen married Wilma Fisher in December of 1957 in Dallas, Texas. All throughout Allen's life there was nothing more important to him than his family. He was a dedicated member of the Masons lodge 1454. Allen was also an avid supporter of the National Rifle Assoc. He had love for computers and technology. Allen had many varying jobs and interests from mechanics to engineering. Allen will be missed by all of those who loved him. Preceded in death are Allen's parents George and Lydia Long and son Randy Gene Long. He is survived by Daughters: Elaine Cox, Stacy Long; Brothers: William Long, Barry Long; Sisters: Genie Ruth Percival, Denise Olivo, Ellen Long; Grandchildren: Shanda, Aaron, Crystal, Lacy, Ashley, Kevin, Jared, 12 Great-Grandchildren.





