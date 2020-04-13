|
Allen Louis Hawley BEDFORD--Allen Louis Hawley, a Bedford resident, was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Tom and Jo Hawley. Allen, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Bedford. Allen will be forever remembered by his children, Tamara Kinnally (Luis Salas) and Richard Hawley (Shari); his grandchildren, Michael Hawley, Matthew Hawley, Rory Kinnally, and Aidan Kinnally; his brothers, Clifford (Kathy) and Walter; and his sister, Theresa Garst (Gerald). Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and his sister, Mary Parker. A true adventurer, he wasn't the type of person to just sit around and watch the world go by. Allen worked his way through every job there is at a bowling alley before venturing into sign making. Allen was the owner and operator of Budget Signs/Hightech Signs in Bedford, Texas. Allen enjoyed bowling, billiards, and blackjack. His little brother says, "His right hook was lame, but he had a mean left hook." CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2020