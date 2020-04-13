Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Louis Hawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Louis Hawley Obituary
Allen Louis Hawley BEDFORD--Allen Louis Hawley, a Bedford resident, was born Dec. 3, 1945, in Albuquerque, N.M., to Tom and Jo Hawley. Allen, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Bedford. Allen will be forever remembered by his children, Tamara Kinnally (Luis Salas) and Richard Hawley (Shari); his grandchildren, Michael Hawley, Matthew Hawley, Rory Kinnally, and Aidan Kinnally; his brothers, Clifford (Kathy) and Walter; and his sister, Theresa Garst (Gerald). Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and his sister, Mary Parker. A true adventurer, he wasn't the type of person to just sit around and watch the world go by. Allen worked his way through every job there is at a bowling alley before venturing into sign making. Allen was the owner and operator of Budget Signs/Hightech Signs in Bedford, Texas. Allen enjoyed bowling, billiards, and blackjack. His little brother says, "His right hook was lame, but he had a mean left hook." CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later time.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -