1/1
Allen W. Wilkerson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen W. Wilkerson FORT WORTH--Allen W. Wilkerson was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 96. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Allen will be laid to rest with his loving wife of 58 years, Betty "Kitty" Wilkerson, at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Allen's memory to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708 or to your favorite charity. Allen was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Briar, Texas, to the late Wesley and Ida Wilkerson. He attended school in Briar through the eighth grade and then had to go to work at a dairy farm to help support his family. Later he attended Brantley Draughn Business School and then to Wesleyan College where he graduated in 1953. Allen passed the CPA exam in the mid-60s and was especially proud of his work for the CCC's in Arizona during the early '40s before enlisting in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country on Oct. 20, 1942 He served in World War II, was a gunners mate, third class, hydraulic technician and was honorably discharged on Nov., 20, 1945. Allen was a lifetime member of Lions Club, Shriners Drum & Bugle Corps, a Mason and a member of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Allen loved God, family and his country. He was a true self-made man. He was proud of being independent at the age of 96 and fastidiously kept his lawn, home and personal business in check. He was a caretaker of all he met including his family, friends, clients and strangers. He enjoyed fishing every chance he got, specifically deep sea fishing. He loved to grill ribs and fish for family pool parties. He loved to read and enjoyed a variety of topics. He was well versed on numerous topics from politics to religion to music to geography. He kept a dictionary and atlas next to his chair. Allen was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty "Kitty" Wilkerson; brothers, Roy Wilkerson and Marvin Wilkerson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Connie Stokes and husband, Bruce; son, Wayne Wilkerson; granddaughter, Shelly Smith; grandson, Garrett Wilkerson; grandson, Brian Stokes and wife, Michelle; great-grandson, Ryan Ondich; great-granddaughter, Katie Stokes; great-granddaughter, Paige Stokes; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St. 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at ww.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved