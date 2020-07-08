Allen W. Wilkerson FORT WORTH--Allen W. Wilkerson was called home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the age of 96. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Allen will be laid to rest with his loving wife of 58 years, Betty "Kitty" Wilkerson, at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Allen's memory to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708 or to your favorite charity
. Allen was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Briar, Texas, to the late Wesley and Ida Wilkerson. He attended school in Briar through the eighth grade and then had to go to work at a dairy farm to help support his family. Later he attended Brantley Draughn Business School and then to Wesleyan College where he graduated in 1953. Allen passed the CPA exam in the mid-60s and was especially proud of his work for the CCC's in Arizona during the early '40s before enlisting in the U.S. Navy to proudly serve his country on Oct. 20, 1942 He served in World War II, was a gunners mate, third class, hydraulic technician and was honorably discharged on Nov., 20, 1945. Allen was a lifetime member of Lions Club, Shriners Drum & Bugle Corps, a Mason and a member of the Fort Worth Chapter of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Allen loved God, family and his country. He was a true self-made man. He was proud of being independent at the age of 96 and fastidiously kept his lawn, home and personal business in check. He was a caretaker of all he met including his family, friends, clients and strangers. He enjoyed fishing every chance he got, specifically deep sea fishing. He loved to grill ribs and fish for family pool parties. He loved to read and enjoyed a variety of topics. He was well versed on numerous topics from politics to religion to music to geography. He kept a dictionary and atlas next to his chair. Allen was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty "Kitty" Wilkerson; brothers, Roy Wilkerson and Marvin Wilkerson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Connie Stokes and husband, Bruce; son, Wayne Wilkerson; granddaughter, Shelly Smith; grandson, Garrett Wilkerson; grandson, Brian Stokes and wife, Michelle; great-grandson, Ryan Ondich; great-granddaughter, Katie Stokes; great-granddaughter, Paige Stokes; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson St. 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at ww.star-telegram.com/obituaries