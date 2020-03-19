|
Allen Smithson Jr. ARLINGTON -- Allen Wrex Smithson Jr., went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Sat., March 21, Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, immediately followed by a graveside service at Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., March 20, Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in Allen's name to Joan Katz Breast Center, 1400 8th Ave. Fort Worth, 76102. Allen was born on January 15, 1928, in Dalhart, Texas, to Allen Wrex and Evelyn Brooks Smithson. He had one sister, Mona Smithson White. Allen served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, as Staff Sergeant. After military service, he received his BSEE from Texas Western College at the University of Texas, then graduated from The Colorado School of Mines. Allen married Wilma Lee Robertson in January, 1950, and they had two children. He worked as a Professional Electrical Engineer, retiring as Director, Power Engineering, with Texas Utilities Generating Company. He received many professional recognitions and awards during his long career and he belonged to several professional associations including TSPE and the Electric Club. He was a lifetime member emeritus of IEEE. In his private life, Allen could build and fix just about anything. He spent much of his time tinkering in his shop and woodworking; as a luthier he designed and made Spanish classical guitars. His favorite things in life were travelling with Wilma and fishing. Wilma preceded him in death in 2015. SURVIVORS: Children, Douglas Luke Smithson and Sarah Leslie Smithson Porter; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and sister, Mona Smithson White.
