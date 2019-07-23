|
Alma Lampin FORT WORTH--Alma Lampin, 84, traded time for eternity on Sunday, July 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: 1 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Alma respectively loved her Lord, her family, their church, and many others. She will be missed by all who knew her for she loved them all. SURVIVORS: Her beloved darlin' of 62 years, Rev. James Lampin; daughters, Jamie Lenagar and her husband, Kevin, and Carole Moore; sons, James Alan and his wife, Bonnie, and Joel David; and eight grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 23, 2019