Almeta Davis Harvey FORT WORTH--Almeta Davis Harvey, 85, received her crown of righteousness Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 7510 John T White Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76120. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Spet. 1, at Baker Funeral Home. At age 19, Almeta went to work for Harry and Gloria Tennison as a housekeeper (the only job she had). She served the family for 66 years and became family. Her genuine love and caring for them, especially the children (Kit, Jill, and Lee) at that time was immeasurable. Almeta was very active in her community and church, sponsoring singing groups and choirs. Her superb fried chicken was usually requested during special guest/events. She never officially revealed her secret recipe. Almeta had no children, unless you include Kit, Jill, and Lee. Certainly Charles and Kit Moncrief, Jill and Brad Barnes, and Lee Tennison, will miss her loving ways. SURVIVORS: Almeta was the last of her immediate family and is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and numerous extended family.