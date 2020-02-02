|
Alphons and Hilde Widmer FORT WORTH--We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our parents, Hildegard "Hilde" Widmer, "78," who passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, and was followed shortly by her husband, Alphons Widmer, "89," who passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, offerings may be made or sent to Holy Family Church, where both Hilde and Alphons found comfort, community and the love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. SURVIVORS: Son, Eric and wife, Lydia; daughter, Susanne Tharp and husband, Clayton; grandchildren, Lizzie and Danny Brooks, Christian, Julia and Natalie Widmer, Cameron and Mason Tharp; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ava and Chloe Brooks. Please join us in celebrating their beautiful life together.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020