Althea Jean BloomAugust 29, 2020Burleson, TX - Althea Jean Bloom, 96, passed away August 29, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5pm to 7pm at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home, 518 SW Johnson Ave in Burleson. She will be buried with her husband, Robert, at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, where there will be a graveside service Wednesday at 10am. A more detailed description is located at lucasandblessingfh.com