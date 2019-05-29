Alton Beauford "Bob" Hamm NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Alton Beauford "Bob" Hamm, 90, of North Richland Hills, Texas, departed his earthly life and went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019. SERVICE: Family visitation begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, in the atrium of the Hills Church in North Richland Hills with a memorial service following at 3 p.m. in the Hills Church auditorium. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made in his memory to the Community Enrichment Center, 6250 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, Texas. Bob was born May 30, 1928, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Beauford and Vera Hamm. He was a graduate of North Side High School and then proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in 1947. In 1949, he married Merle Ruth Harston, who was his wife for 67 years before she preceded him in death in 2017. He attended Texas Christian University graduating in 1951 with a degree in business. Bob founded and operated Harston Gravel Company in Fort Worth for over 40 years. He had a great engineering and problem-solving mind holding several patents critical to the company's success. Harston Gravel supplied sand and gravel throughout the Fort Worth area establishing plants in Richland Hills, Aledo, Lakeside, Hurst, Glen Rose and Eagle Mountain Lake. He also had several other inventions and patents in the areas of navigation, auto suspension, and mortar mixing. In addition to his successes in business, Bob was also an active member at the Hills Church where he served as a beloved elder for 30 years. He was an effective, servant leader who influenced countless people with his unwavering integrity and wise counsel. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Jim and wife, Donna; daughter, Melinda Giacomarro; and daughter, Donna Work and husband, Rick. He was "Grandbobby" to eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary