Alton Darrell Crow Sr. FORT WORTH--Alton Darrell Crow Sr., of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Church at the Crossing, 128 Elm St., Aledo, Texas, 76087. Darrell "Big Bird" Crow served in the Marines before making a career with General Motors for 49 years. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Crow, as well as his son, Darrell Crow, II. SURVIVORS: Son, Brent Crow; daughters, Amy and husband, Steve Johnson, Leslie and Tina, and Laura Kay and husband, John Lawley; granddaughters, Abbigail and fiance, Caleb Caldwell, Karsen, Sarah; and grandsons, Benjamin, Gavin, Samuel, Austin, and Jordan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
