Alton Wilkerson FORT WORTH--Alton Wilkerson, a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, friend and a retired police officer of the Fort Worth Police Department, was carried to his Heavenly Home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF HOMEGOING: 11 a.m. Thursday at Mayfield Baptist Church, 2101 Amanda Ave., the Reverend L.H. Hall, pastor, officiating. The funeral cortege will lineup at 10:15 p.m Thursday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 5565 Truman, and will proceed to the Mayfield Baptist Church. Retired Officer Alton Wilkerson will be laid to rest 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, with honors. Friends may visit Officer Wilkerson noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Funerals & Cremations; at 7:p.m fellow officers, friends and family will gather at the Mayfield Baptist Church, for a time of reflecting and remembrance. Alton Wilkerson served his country honorably in the United States Army and received many metals and commendations. SURVIVORS: Left to mourn his passing, his daughter, Tracy Prevost and her husband, Walter; stepson, Kevin Lewis; a host of sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020