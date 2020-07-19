Alva "Don" Floyd GRANBURY--Alva "Don" Floyd, 84, of Granbury passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: The family has scheduled a private memorial service in his honor. Don was born and raised in Ozark, Ark. He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed a 29-year engineering career at LTV/Vought in Grand Prairie. Don married Barbara June Helm, June 30, 1956. They loved taking trips in their Model "A" Ford with daughter, Karen, and friends in D/FW Model "A" clubs. Barbara passed in 1980 after her battle with breast cancer. On Nov. 25, 1981, Don married Janet Neuman in Arlington, Texas. They were fortunate to retire early and pursue an exciting new venture, owning antique businesses in central Arkansas and Granbury, Texas. Don especially enjoyed restoring antique electric fans in his shop, and was also an exceptional artist, painting mostly in acrylic watercolor. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Robbie Avo and Alva C. Floyd. SURVIVORS: Don is survived by his wife, Janet Floyd; daughters, Karen Floyd, Nan Akin and Paula Draughn; and grandchildren, Allie Akin, Brooks Akin, and Hayden Draughn.