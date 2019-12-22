Home

Thompson's Harveson & Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Alvia D. Barresi FORT WORTH--Alvia D. Barresi passed away on her 101st birthday, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sagamore Baptist Church, 2301 Dottie Lynn Pkwy., Fort Worth, TX 76120. Alvia was born in Plain Dealing, La., to Dennis L. and Laura Belle Walker Dauphin. She graduated from nursing school in Shreveport and served in the Air Force in Korea and the U.S. In 1950, Alvia married Peter Barresi in Clovis, N.M. They moved to Fort Worth where they were longtime east side residents. She was a nurse at All Saints Hospital and a longtime member at Sagamore Hill Baptist Church. Alvia was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; her parents; three brothers; and a sister. SURVIVORS: Her children, Sharon B. Tidwell and husband, Charles, Anthony Barresi and fiancee, Penny, and Garry Barresi and wife, Andrea Blake Thomas; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Letha Wood.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
