1/
Alvin C. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin C. Young FORT WORTH--Alvin C. Young, 68, answered the Master's call on Thursday, July 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, 4000 Miller Ave. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Young; daughters, Shirlette Allen, Serena Wright; sons, Aran Wright, Larry Johnson, Tracy Johnson, Kenny Johnson, James Johnson; sisters, Regina Sheppard, Angelia Saleh; brothers, Anthony Young, Edsel Young and Von Young; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved