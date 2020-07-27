Alvin C. Young FORT WORTH--Alvin C. Young, 68, answered the Master's call on Thursday, July 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, 4000 Miller Ave. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Young; daughters, Shirlette Allen, Serena Wright; sons, Aran Wright, Larry Johnson, Tracy Johnson, Kenny Johnson, James Johnson; sisters, Regina Sheppard, Angelia Saleh; brothers, Anthony Young, Edsel Young and Von Young; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.