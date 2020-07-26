1/
Alvin Eugene Iker Jr.
Alvin Eugene Iker Jr. WHITE SETTLEMENT--Alvin Eugene Iker Jr., 85, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Alvin graduated from Durant High School in 1954. He then went on to join the U.S Army serving four years. Alvin worked and retired from Metropolitan Marketing and General Dynamics as a machinist. He was an avid musician and had the opportunity to play with many wonderful people. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Iker Sr. and Ruby Dugan Iker; wife of 54 years, Anna Lea Peters Iker; brother, Leon Iker; and sister, Virginia Iker. SURVIVORS: He is survived by brothers, Bill Iker of Celera, Okla., Steve and wife, Joan Iker, of Durant, Okla.; son, Chester Iker of Amarillo, Texas; daughters, Alta Kay Rios and husband, Freddy, of Cleburne, Texas, Barbara Hanks and husband, Jerry, of Coalgate, Okla.; son, Gary Iker and wife, Ruby, of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
