Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Garnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Garnett III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin Garnett III Obituary
Alvin Garnett III CARSON, CALIF. -- Alvin Garnett III went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019.. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, the second child to Alvin and Bobby Garnett Jr. on January 24, 1955. He is preceded by his mother Bobby Joan Garnett and his father Alvin Garnett Jr. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his children, Crystal N. Spencer, Alvin Garnett IV and Bryan T. Garnett; his two sisters and two brothers, Cathy Garnett, Yolanda Kay Ned (Martin), Donald Garnett (Phyllis) and Joe Bob Garnett (Stella); his uncle, Robert Garnett, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.