Alvin Garnett III CARSON, CALIF. -- Alvin Garnett III went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019.. He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, the second child to Alvin and Bobby Garnett Jr. on January 24, 1955. He is preceded by his mother Bobby Joan Garnett and his father Alvin Garnett Jr. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his children, Crystal N. Spencer, Alvin Garnett IV and Bryan T. Garnett; his two sisters and two brothers, Cathy Garnett, Yolanda Kay Ned (Martin), Donald Garnett (Phyllis) and Joe Bob Garnett (Stella); his uncle, Robert Garnett, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019