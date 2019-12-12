|
Alyce Freeman WEATHERFORD -- Alyce Bailey Freeman, age 84, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019. SERVICE: A funeral service will held at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 North Elm Street Weatherford, Texas on Saturday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. Interment is at Greenwood Cemetery East. Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, December 13. She was born in Hereford, Texas, grew up in Amarillo, received her teaching degree at North Texas State, and moved to Weatherford in 1959. Alyce was a lifelong teacher, teaching elementary school for 25 years. She later worked as a Carlisle clothing consultant. Alyce was a loving person who always put her family first. She loved the Lord and led and participated in many bible studies throughout her life. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Alyce is survived by her husband of 63 years Claude Freeman; son, Mitchell Freeman; daughter, Nina Bodayle; four grandsons, Colin Bodayle, Bryn Bodayle, Jarrett Freeman, and Taylor Freeman; cousin, Judy Phillips and lifelong friend, Joann Sullivan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019