|
|
Amado Robert Vela FORT WORTH--Amado Robert Vela, 86, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Burial: DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Robert began his earthly journey on Oct. 25, 1933, in Kenedy, Texas. At a young age he and his mother moved to San Antonio where Robert grew up. He went to work to help support his family before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Robert was stationed at Carswell AFB in Fort Worth and was honorably discharged in 1956. While in Fort Worth, he met Rosalinda Zavala, and they were married June 30, 1956. Their marriage, which spanned 63 years, was blessed with three children: Bob, David and Becky. Robert was a great Dad and in 1991, Robert and Rosie were blessed with a granddaughter, Amanda. The Vela family resided on the south side of Fort Worth, and Robert worked at Bell Helicopter where he retired after 33 years of service. Through the years, Robert was dedicated to hard work, providing for his family and supporting his children in all their endeavors. He had a great sense of humor and a zest for life. When working at Bell Helicopter, he was recruited to join the Masons and progressed to become a Master Mason, which qualified him to ultimately become a Shriner. Robert attended Tarrant County Junior College and was active at Hemphill Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and as a member of the Building and Grounds Committee. Later, he and Rosie joined Westminster Presbyterian Church. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Herminia Guerra-Garcia; his mother-in-law, Manuela Zavala; his brother, Rudy; and his beloved son, David. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his wife, Rosalinda; his son, Bob; his daughter-in-law, Gloria (David); his granddaughter, Amanda; and his daughter, Becky (Joe O'Neal).
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019