Amalia Borgerding Culp
March 20, 1966 - October 11, 2020
Fort Worth , Texas - Amalia (Mali) Borgerding Culp went to her eternal rest Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Fort Worth TX after a lengthy illness.
She was born March 20th, 1966 to Jim and Marge Borgerding in Akron Ohio, the youngest of five children. She always said she spent her childhood in threes. Three years in Akron, Ohio three years in Jackson, Michigan three years in Palos Verdes, California before moving to Tyler Texas in1978.
She had a slow start in Tyler meeting new friends, adjusting to the Southern life after the carefree environment of California but she soon found her way. She decided Texas meant life on horseback, so she lobbied for a horse and soon she and her Dad were riding pals galloping across the fields and meadows.
In High School she became a "Southern Belle", a dance team that performed at football games and special events for the city. She graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1984. She participated in the 1985 Tyler Rose Festival as a "lady in waiting" to the Rose Queen. In 1988 she graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Foods and Nutrition. After College she moved to Fort Worth where she met the love of her life, Brad Culp, in 1997, they were married and she became a stepmom to Nickolas Culp and later to Connor who was born in 2003. She was a devoted mother to her "boys". Always attended Connor's games of every sport cheering him on. Mali was a beautiful soul with a kind generous heart.
She had a special way of lighting up a room when she walked in with a big smile, contagious laugh, and a twinkle in her eye.
Mali was our cheerleader. She lived much, laughed much, and loved much. We all loved her. She is preceded in death by her father Jim Borgerding in 2003 and sister Anne Ringer in 2018.
She is survived by her husband Brad and sons Connor and Nick Culp and her Mother Marge Borgerding all of Fort Worth.
Brothers Edward Borgerding and wife Heather of Brighton England, and nieces Anna of London, England, and Emma of Sidney, Australia.
John Borgerding and wife Wanda, niece Chelsea, husband Ryan Balderas and baby Rory all of Redondo Beach CA. and nephew Patrick Borgerding of Santa Barbara CA.
Sister Amy Borgerding and niece Claire husband Dustin Faulkner nephew Dexter niece Gwen all of Lyndale Texas nephews Andrew Coldiron of Pantheon Arkansas, Sam Coldiron of Austin, Texas Jack and Joseph Johnson Bastrop TX.
Father and Mother In-law Jerry and Pat Culp of Fort Worth, TX
Sisters in law Jan and husband Dewayne Harris, and Sharon Curry, of Granbury TX.
Brother in law Richard Culp and wife Susie of Frisco, TX.
Nephews Ryan and Brad Culp of Austin, TX.
Nieces Alisha and husband Joey Derington and children of Granbury, TX
Christi and husband George Grose and children Fort Worth, TX.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St Andrews Catholic Church 3312 Dryden Fort Worth, Texas.
Visitation and video celebrating her life at 5:30 PM followed by Mass at 6:00 PM
All will be streamed live at https://www.standrewcc.org/live-stream
Burial will be in St Francis de Sales Catholic cemetery Belgrade Minnesota at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice
in honor of Mali.