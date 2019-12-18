Home

Amelia Floyd Lobel ARLINGTON--Ameila "Millie" Floyd Lobel passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 2019. Mrs. Lobel was 80. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in the Kornbleet Memorial Chapel located in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery, 411 N. University Drive, with Rabbi Sidney Zimelman officiating. Following committal prayers, she will be laid to rest in the cemetery. MEMORIALS: The family respectfully requests that no flowers be sent. However, consideration of contributions to a , in her memory, is suggested. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, David, Millie is survived by her sons, Michael Lobel and his wife, Nancy, and Alan J. Lobel; her grandchildren, Alisa, Mollie, Jake, Max, Matthew and Andrew; five great-grandchildren; sister, Emily Floyd Messerschmitt; and nieces and nephews and their families.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
