Amelia Longoria BURLESON--Amelia Longoria, 84, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Amelia was born April 12, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas. Amelia married Chris Longoria Sr. on Oct. 22, 1955. She has been one of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1952. Amelia was preceded in death by her son, Chris Longoria Jr.; her parents, Fred and Anastacia Bridges; and her sister, Sarah Hoover. SURVIVORS: Husband of 64 years, Chris Longoria Sr.; daughter, Sarah Longoria; niece she helped raise and loved as a daughter, Anna Abney and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Nicole Abney, Lincoln Durham and wife, Alissa; brother, Freddie Bridges and wife, Esther; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and countless friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Zoom memorial service on Saturday, July 25, 2020; Email sarah.longoria@ymail.com for information.