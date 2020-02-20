|
|
Amos L. Watkins Jr. FORT WORTH -- Servant of God "Well Done" Amos L. Watkins Jr. a retired employee of the Martin Luther King Jr.Center, transitioned from this life to a Life Eternal on Thursday February 13, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:00 a.m. Friday at Greater Gospel Kingdom COGIC. 4401 South Riverside Drive. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Friends may visit Elder Amos L. Watkins, Friday, 12-7pm. with the family present 7-8pm. at Serenity SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty, his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra Bobbie Watkins, sons, Marcus Johnson, Tyrone, Stephon, Radoen, and Anton Watkins, daughter, Consuela Watkins-Warner, mother Merle Watkins, sisters, Patricia Ann Johnson, Barbara Waggner, and Alesia McMillan and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2020