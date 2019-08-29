Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
1929 - 2019
Amos Turner AZLE -- Amos Turner, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olivet. Amos was born on March 30, 1929, to Amos and Wilmah Turner in New Lake, Ark. He was raised by his grandparents with 17 siblings in a two room house which led him to a love of family. He was a caregiver and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be greatly missed. Amos was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Turner; and his daughter, Paula Brady. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Wilma Rutledge and husband, Mackle and Mary Allcorn; grandchildren, Jody Holt and wife, Jennifer, Christy Commander and husband, Scott, David Brady and wife, Emilie, Robert Brady and wife, Marianne, John Saenz, and Ben Brady; 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019
