Amparo "Betty" Torres Smarz FORT WORTH--Amparo "Betty" Torres Smarz, 87, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Barnabas Anglican Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Amparo was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Fort Worth to the late Jose Torres and Epemania Lemus. She was preceded in death by her son, Fritz Smarz; grandsons, Little Fritz Smarz and Chris Jones; two brothers; and one sister. SURVIVORS: Husband, William F. Smarz; daughters, Rhea Diann Smarz, Terry and husband, Richard Jones, Cynthia; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three sisters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019